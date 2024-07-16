Annual increase in agriculture PPI slows in June

ANKARA

The annual increase in the producer price index of agricultural products (agriculture-PPI) slowed from 61.2 percent in May to 54.6 percent in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

The index of agriculture, hunting and related services rose 54.9 percent annually, while the increases for non-perennial and perennial crops were 43 percent and 69.4 percent.

The price indices for live animals, animal products and fish and aquaculture products rose 59.6 percent and 55.3 percent, respectively.

Agriculture PPI advanced 1.95 percent month-on-month in June after declining by 0.91 percent in May, TÜİK said.

The statistics authority on July 16 separately reported that the services production index increased by 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, slowing from the 2.4 percent rise recorded in the previous month.

The pace of annual increase in the services production index has been slowing since March. The annual growth rate was 7.1 percent in March.

The index, meanwhile, advanced 1.3 percent monthly in May against a 2.1 percent decline in April.

Transportation and storage services decreased by 2.5 percent and accommodation and food services increased by 5.9 percent compared with May last year, according to TÜİK data.

The indices for information and communication services and real estate services rose by 4.6 percent, and 0.4 percent year-on-year, respectively.