Annual increase in agriculture PPI slows in June

Annual increase in agriculture PPI slows in June

ANKARA
Annual increase in agriculture PPI slows in June

The annual increase in the producer price index of agricultural products (agriculture-PPI) slowed from 61.2 percent in May to 54.6 percent in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

The index of agriculture, hunting and related services rose 54.9 percent annually, while the increases for non-perennial and perennial crops were 43 percent and 69.4 percent.

The price indices for live animals, animal products and fish and aquaculture products rose 59.6 percent and 55.3 percent, respectively.

Agriculture PPI advanced 1.95 percent month-on-month in June after declining by 0.91 percent in May, TÜİK said.

The statistics authority on July 16 separately reported that the services production index increased by 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, slowing from the 2.4 percent rise recorded in the previous month.

The pace of annual increase in the services production index has been slowing since March. The annual growth rate was 7.1 percent in March.

The index, meanwhile, advanced 1.3 percent monthly in May against a 2.1 percent decline in April.

Transportation and storage services decreased by 2.5 percent and accommodation and food services increased by 5.9 percent compared with May last year, according to TÜİK data.

The indices for information and communication services and real estate services rose by 4.6 percent, and 0.4 percent year-on-year, respectively.

ppi,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL
LATEST NEWS

  1. 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

    6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

  2. Public officials to be probed for 1st time in quake cases

    Public officials to be probed for 1st time in quake cases

  3. Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

    Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

  4. US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

    US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

  5. US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption

    US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption
Recommended
Contraction in housing market continues in June, shows data

Contraction in housing market continues in June, shows data
Private sector’s foreign debt at $169 billion as of end-May

Private sector’s foreign debt at $169 billion as of end-May
Swedish capital tests fully electric flying ferry

Swedish capital tests fully electric 'flying' ferry

Spains Aragon becoming Europes new cloud storage oasis

Spain's Aragon becoming Europe's new cloud storage oasis
More Chinese firms may invest in Türkiye: ALJ’s Bozkurt

More Chinese firms may invest in Türkiye: ALJ’s Bozkurt
British inflation holds steady at 2 percent target in June

British inflation holds steady at 2 percent target in June
HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive

HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive
WORLD 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

Six people including four Pakistanis were killed and nearly 30 wounded in a shooting near a Shiite mosque in the Omani capital Muscat, officials said on July 17, a rare attack in the country that was claimed by the ISIL terror organization.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿