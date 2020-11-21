Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual Sunday

  November 21 2020

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
The Boston Turkish Film Festival will kick off this weekend after a nine-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Films of the 19th Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival, which were originally scheduled for March 19 - April 5, 2020 but cancelled in response to circumstances caused by COVID-19, are now presented on a virtual platform," according to its website.

The festival will begin Sunday and run through Dec. 15.

Several films will make their US premiers at the annual festival, with award-winning films from the 2019 BTF Documentary and Short Film Competition.

"A Tale of Three Sisters," "Breath," "La Belle Indifference," "The Door," "Steppe," "Omar and Us," "Yuva [Home]" and "Hive" can be viewed online.

The Boston Society of Film Critics, an organization of film reviewers from Boston, Massachusetts honored the Boston Turkish Film Festival last year for "bringing work by emerging and established filmmakers of the Turkish cinema to Boston audiences."

 

