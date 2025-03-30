Ankara welcomes formation of transitional government in Syria

Türkiye on Sunday welcomed the formation of a new transitional government in Syria.

“This step, which follows the convening of the National Dialogue Conference and the announcement of the Constitutional Declaration, demonstrates the Syrian administration’s commitment to advancing the political transition, led and owned by the Syrians, in an inclusive manner,” the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Türkiye will continue to support comprehensive and inclusive political process, which remains one of the cornerstones of establishing security and stability in Syria,” the statement added.

The ministry also called on the international community to focus on stabilizing Syria, emphasizing the need for the unconditional lifting of sanctions and the initiation of reconstruction efforts.

The government lineup includes Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, Interior Minister Anas Khattab, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Justice Minister Mazhar Al-Wais, Higher Education Minister Marwan al-Halabi, Social Affairs and Labor Minister Hind Kabawat, and Minister of Religious Endowments (Awqaf) Mohammad Abu al-Khair Shukri.

Previously, an interim government headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Bashir was appointed for a three-month period after the Assad regime was ousted in December 2024 by anti-regime forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
