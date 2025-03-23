Ankara-Washington ties poised for new breakthrough

ANKARA

Ankara and Washington seem likely to further advance their relations during U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term, given the messages delivered over the past weekend and the key reports in the media.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff described Trump's recent phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as "great" and "transformational" but largely overlooked by the media.

Witkoff, appearing as a guest on American journalist Tucker Carlson’s online program last week, shared his views on global affairs, suggesting that the discussion held between Trump and Erdoğan could yield significant diplomatic developments.

"I think the president had a great conversation with Erdogan a couple of days ago. Really transformational, I would describe it," Witkoff said.

"I think it's been under-reported, to tell you the truth … because of what happened with Israel, and because of what's going on with Russia, Ukraine."

Erdoğan spoke with Trump on March 16, expressing confidence that Türkiye and the U.S. will strengthen bilateral cooperation with a solid, results-driven approach in their new era of relations.

Witkoff also praised U.S. Ambassador in Türkiye Tom Barrack for his role in fostering Washington-Ankara relations and expressed optimism about the outcomes of the talks.

"I think Tom Barrack, who's the ambassador there has done and will do an exceptional job," he stated. "I think the president has a relationship with Erdoğan, and that's going to be important. And I think that there's some good coming."

He added that "there's just a lot of good positive news" from Türkiye "as a result of that conversation."

"I think you'll see that in the reporting in the coming days," he said.

His statement came after Fox News reported Trump is looking at lifting sanctions on Türkiye and selling fighter jets to the country, even the fifth-generation F-35s.

Citing two sources, Fox News said that, following the call between with Erdoğan, Trump expressed an intent to help finalize the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, a deal that has long been in the works.

Trump is also open to the idea of selling Türkiye F-35 jets, "if the two sides can come to an agreement that renders Türkiye’s Russian S-400 system inoperable," it added, referring to the dispute under which Türkiye was suspended from the program to make the jets.