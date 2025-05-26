Ankara, Washington hold third round of trade talks

ANKARA
The third round of trade negotiations between Türkiye and the United States has been held in Washington, the Turkish Trade Ministry has announced.

A technical delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tuzcu, visited Washington on May 22 to discuss the cooperation issues agreed upon during a video conference held in April between Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the ministry said.

The Turkish delegation met with U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Bryant Trick and other officials.

During the visit, additional steps that could be taken to sustain the momentum achieved in trade between the U.S. and Türkiye over the past decade, reach the $100 billion trade target, and ensure uninterrupted market access for companies from both countries while promoting investments were discussed, according to the statement.

The statement highlighted that there is significant potential for cooperation in areas such as new technologies, innovation, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, adding that the defense and energy sectors are also critical areas where cooperation is progressing rapidly.

“Our engagement with the United States will continue, and we will keep taking the necessary steps to explore opportunities for improving the conditions for our companies to enter the U.S. market,” the ministry said.

"With a shared understanding, we will strive to promptly reach agreements on constructive, swift, and comprehensive measures in trade and economic fields and move forward accordingly,” the statement added.

Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit
