Ankara warns to target Haftar's forces if attacked in Libya

  • May 13 2020 10:02:00

Ankara warns to target Haftar's forces if attacked in Libya

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ankara warns to target Haftars forces if attacked in Libya

Any attack on Turkish missions in Libya by Khalifa Haftar’s forces can expect a military response, the country’s ruling party spokesman warned the renegade warlord on May 12.

“We are clearly saying that, if our mission in Libya is attacked in any way, we will view Haftar’s forces as legitimate targets,” Ömer Çelik, spokesman for the Justice and Development Party (AKP), told reporters amid a party board meeting by video link.

On May 10, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said Haftar’s attacks targeting diplomatic missions, including the Turkish Embassy in the capital Tripoli, the Mitiga Airport, civilian airplanes preparing to take off, and other civilian infrastructure, constituted a war crime.

Haftar, the leader of illegal armed forces in eastern Libya, intensified attacks on civilians since the beginning of May as the Libyan army recently gained the advantage and inflicted severe losses on his militants.

Libya's government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led political agreement.

Rescue of Italian aid worker

On Silvia Constanza Romano, an Italian aid worker kidnapped in Africa in 2018, Çelik said Turkish intelligence became involved in the issue at the request of foreign governments and played a key role in Sunday’s successful rescue operation.

Turkish intel helps rescue abducted Italian aid worker
Turkish intel helps rescue abducted Italian aid worker

He went on to say that relations between Turkey and Italy have always rested on a base of solidarity.

Romano was abducted in Chakama in southeastern Kenya in November 2018.

Syria

Commenting on efforts to ensure a cease-fire in Syria, he said achieving a permanent solution would lead to regional stability and give Syrians in Turkey the chance to return to their homes.

Following the 2011 start of Syria’s bloody civil war, Turkey followed an open-door policy for the country’s war-weary people. Today, Turkey stands as the world's top refugee-hosting country, with a Syrian refugee population of around 3.6 million.

If efforts to draw up a new constitution for Syria are to continue, said Çelik, ensuring a permanent cease-fire in the northwestern Idlib region, along Turkey’s southern border, would provide a valuable contribution.

This March, Turkey and Russia agreed on a protocol urging parties in Syria to “cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area.”

Idlib has long been under siege by Assad regime forces and its allies, and previous cease-fires for the region were plagued by violations.

Turkey has worked to protect the local civilian population as well as rid the wider region of terrorist elements.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

    Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

  3. Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

    Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

  5. Turkey to stay alert until world cleared of virus: Erdoğan 

    Turkey to stay alert until world cleared of virus: Erdoğan 
Recommended
CHP proposes to allow youth out on May 19 national day

CHP proposes to allow youth out on May 19 national day
Virus shows weakness of global order: Turkish aide

Virus shows weakness of global order: Turkish aide

Turkish Cyprus says it is determined not to make concessions

Turkish Cyprus says it is determined not to make concessions
Turkeys F-35 suspension likely to compound program woes

Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'
Turkey to stay alert until world cleared of virus: Erdoğan

Turkey to stay alert until world cleared of virus: Erdoğan 
HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls

HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls
WORLD Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia’s healthcare regulator on May 13 ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead.
ECONOMY Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Turkey on May 12 announced that tea producers will be allowed to travel to the cities their fields are located in with a special permit as partial restrictions continue in the country.
SPORTS Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

An employee working for Turkish football club Fenerbahçe tested positive for coronavirus on May 12 as positive cases rose to two.