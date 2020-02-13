Ankara urges EU to take 'principled stand' against terror

  • February 13 2020 09:47:00

Ankara urges EU to take 'principled stand' against terror

BRUSSELS - Anadolu Agency
Ankara urges EU to take principled stand against terror

File Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Feb. 12 called on the EU and other European countries to take a “principled and honorable” stand against terrorism.

Erdoğan spoke at a meeting in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras where he said no treacherous activities against Turkey would succeed either on the field or at the table.

Erdoğan said last month's Belgian court ruling that blocked the prosecution of 36 suspects linked to YPG/PKK terrorist group reflected the “insincere, unprincipled and distorted” stance of the EU and the European countries on terrorism.

Last week, Turkey condemned the European Parliament for holding an event attended by ringleaders of the PKK terror group and its supporters.

The European Union, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Kurds conference was held in Brussels.

Some leaders of the terror group -- Adem Uzun, Remzi Kartal and Zübeyir Aydar -- who are in the red category of Turkey's wanted terrorist list -- were in attendance of the conference.

After the meeting, President Erdoğan attended a dinner given by his party and said the coronavirus in China needs to be handled properly.

“The problems caused by China's virus crisis not only affect the parties but the entire system,” he said, adding that “if we work well and take the right steps, we can turn this crisis into an opportunity for our country.”

 

Belgium,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

    Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

  2. Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

    Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

  3. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  4. US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

    US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

  5. Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

    Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt
Recommended
Top Turkish official slams regime attacks in Idlib

Top Turkish official slams regime attacks in Idlib
3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
Turkey deports German national over terror links

Turkey deports German national over terror links
Four mine workers killed in road accident in western Turkey

Four mine workers killed in road accident in western Turkey
Body of watchman last seen in Mersin found off Cyprus

Body of watchman last seen in Mersin found off Cyprus
Turkish, US officials discuss developments in Syria

Turkish, US officials discuss developments in Syria
WORLD Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Feb. 12 to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations that he illegally detained migrants at sea last year.
ECONOMY Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Turkey’s industrial production increased by 3.6 percent year-on-year in December 2019, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 13.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Teksüt Bandırma 100-70 on Feb. 12 to qualify for the final four stage of the Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup.