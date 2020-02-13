Ankara urges EU to take 'principled stand' against terror

BRUSSELS - Anadolu Agency

File Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Feb. 12 called on the EU and other European countries to take a “principled and honorable” stand against terrorism.

Erdoğan spoke at a meeting in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras where he said no treacherous activities against Turkey would succeed either on the field or at the table.

Erdoğan said last month's Belgian court ruling that blocked the prosecution of 36 suspects linked to YPG/PKK terrorist group reflected the “insincere, unprincipled and distorted” stance of the EU and the European countries on terrorism.

Last week, Turkey condemned the European Parliament for holding an event attended by ringleaders of the PKK terror group and its supporters.

The European Union, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Kurds conference was held in Brussels.

Some leaders of the terror group -- Adem Uzun, Remzi Kartal and Zübeyir Aydar -- who are in the red category of Turkey's wanted terrorist list -- were in attendance of the conference.

After the meeting, President Erdoğan attended a dinner given by his party and said the coronavirus in China needs to be handled properly.

“The problems caused by China's virus crisis not only affect the parties but the entire system,” he said, adding that “if we work well and take the right steps, we can turn this crisis into an opportunity for our country.”