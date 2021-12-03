Ankara urges Council of Europe to avoid any decision against Turkey

  • December 03 2021 09:08:00

Ankara urges Council of Europe to avoid any decision against Turkey

ANKARA
Ankara urges Council of Europe to avoid any decision against Turkey

Turkey on Dec. 2 called on the Council of Europe to avoid punishing Turkey ahead of a decision this week on whether Ankara could face rare disciplinary proceedings over the case of a jailed businessman Osman Kavala.

“In line with the principle of respect for pending judicial proceedings, we call on the Council of Europe to avoid taking further steps, which would/mean interference in the independent judiciary,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Everyone, and above all the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe should respect and trust legal proceedings conducted by independent and impartial courts,” it added.

Kavala has been in jail for more than four years, accused of financing the 2013 Gezi protests and playing a role in the 2016 coup attempt.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) earlier ruled on his release.

The rights body’s Committee of Ministers, which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of ECHR judgments, began meeting between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe adopted a decision on Dec. 2 and notified Turkey of the intention of referring the Kavala case to the ECHR to determine whether Turkey has executed the judgment of Kavala.

The Committee of Ministers has this week considered whether to launch infringement proceedings against Turkey over the failure to release Kavala last month. An Istanbul court ordered Kavala to stay in jail on Nov. 26.

A founding member of the Council of Europe, Turkey is “aware of its responsibilities” stemming from the ECHR, the ministry said and noted that Turkey so far executed 3,674 judgments of the ECHR, 128 of which has been during this year.

“We view it as an inconsistent approach to regularly keep the Kavala judgment on the agenda, while there are older judgments concerning a variety of issues, which are yet to be executed by other states,” said the ministry.

Initiating certain mechanisms available under the ECHR against certain countries “based on political considerations rather than legal and equitable criteria, undermines first and foremost the reputation of Council of Europe,” it added.

If the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe wishes to maintain the effectiveness of the human rights system, “it should stop this biased and selective approach and address the execution of ECHR judgments in an impartial way with respect to all member states,” read the statement.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

    Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  2. Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

    Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

    Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

  4. Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

    Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

  5. Turkey to follow China’s economic growth strategy: Erdoğan

    Turkey to follow China’s economic growth strategy: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey rejects Syria’s statement targeting its territorial integrity

Turkey rejects Syria’s statement targeting its territorial integrity
Turkish, Russian top diplomats discuss bilateral relations

Turkish, Russian top diplomats discuss bilateral relations

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss bilateral relations

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss bilateral relations
President Erdoğan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi speak over phone

President Erdoğan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi speak over phone
Turkey follows mobilization of U.S. troops in Greece’s Dedeağaç

Turkey follows mobilization of U.S. troops in Greece’s Dedeağaç
Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan
WORLD Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt.
ECONOMY Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two settlements in Turkey have been included in the U.N.’s Best Tourism Villages list, the U.N. World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) have said.

SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.