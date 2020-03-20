Ankara takes legal route against EU steel curbs

  • March 20 2020 16:16:51

Ankara takes legal route against EU steel curbs

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Ankara takes legal route against EU steel curbs

Turkey has launched a legal challenge at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against EU tariffs on steel imports, the country's Trade Ministry said on March 20.

The EU launched an investigation and imposed curbs on steel imports in July 2018 in response to import duties applied by the United States.

In February 2019, the bloc announced a regulation imposing definitive safeguard measures on imports of steel products, saying that a sharp rise in steel imports was “seriously threatening” steelmakers in member countries.

The EU fixed quotas for import of 26 steel product categories, with 25 percent duty applying on further imports, for a period of three years.

As one of the main steel exporters to EU, Turkey is subjected to final curbs in 17 categories.

In a statement, the Trade Ministry said Turkey's steel exports were negatively affected by the EU measures and it has a started a lawsuit process at the WTO.

“While carrying out bilateral negotiations with EU in order to lessen the adverse impact of the measure against our country and to get the measures revised, we have decided to take additional steps to protect our rights at the WTO,” read the statement.

According to latest data from the World Steel Association, Turkey was the world's 7th largest crude steel producer in January 2020.
In 2019, Turkey's crude steel production stood at 33.7 million tons.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey steps up coronavirus measures as death toll hits 4

    Turkey steps up coronavirus measures as death toll hits 4

  2. Turkey retaliates after attack kills troops in Idlib

    Turkey retaliates after attack kills troops in Idlib

  3. Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

    Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

  4. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  5. Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

    Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day
Recommended
Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

Unemployment rate at 13.7 pct in 2019

Unemployment rate at 13.7 pct in 2019
World Bank extends program with Turkey

World Bank extends program with Turkey

Turkey to provide $9 billion to the markets

Turkey to provide $9 billion to the markets
Virus concern creates fake real estate advertisements

Virus concern creates fake real estate advertisements
Mall investors advise taking shutters down

Mall investors advise taking shutters down
WORLD Russia deports Chinese for violating self-quarantine rules

Russia deports Chinese for violating self-quarantine rules

Authorities in Moscow are detaining and deporting Chinese nationals for violating quarantine procedures the city government-mandated in response to the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported on March 20.
ECONOMY Ankara takes legal route against EU steel curbs

Ankara takes legal route against EU steel curbs

Turkey has launched a legal challenge at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against EU tariffs on steel imports, the country's Trade Ministry said on March 20.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.