Ankara summons Swiss envoy over anti-Erdoğan demonstrations

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned Switzerland’s ambassador in Ankara Jean Daniel Ruch on June 15 over a demonstration in Zurich against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, including burning of his effigy.

A group of demonstrators reported to be PKK supporters hanged an effigy of Erdoğan and unfurled banners reading “Kill Erdoğan” during a rally in the Swiss capital.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozbay told the Swiss ambassador that the acts were unacceptable. The ministry also called upon Swiss authorities to launch an investigation into the incident and identify its perpetrators swiftly.

In January, the supporters of the PKK gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the Swedish capital Stockholm, hung a puppet likened to Erdoğan by the feet and shared video footage of the moment on social media affiliated with the group.

The ministry also summoned Sweden’s ambassador in Ankara to lodge a protest over the demonstration in Stockholm.