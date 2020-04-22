Ankara slams French minister’s remarks on Turkey

  • April 22 2020 09:50:38

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara on April 21 slammed France’s foreign minister’s recent remarks on Turkey.

“By targeting Turkey in his interview with 'Le Monde' newspaper, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian is trying to cover up the desperate situation that France is facing due to the coronavirus crisis,” said Hami Aksoy, spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a written statement.

In response to a question regarding Le Drian's statements, Aksoy said: "It appears that the help extended by Turkey during these dark times as a true friend has created discomfort in France who could not help its European neighbors during their most difficult days."

“In fact, it is France who is supporting terrorist organizations in Syria, backing the forces against the legitimate regime in Libya, eroding the solution dynamics of the Island and persistently ignoring the rights of the Turkish Cypriots and trying to implement sanctions on its ally, Turkey,” the statement added.

Aksoy said that by supporting Haftar forces, France is preventing the cessation of the Libyan people's suffering.

“Let us not forget that in contradiction with Resolution No 2259 of the United Nations Security Council, by supporting Hafter, who believes that the only solution to the crisis in Libya is through military means, sabotages all ceasefire efforts, bombs hospitals even during these epidemic days, blocks Libya's only income, which is oil production and cuts water lines, France is preventing the cessation of the Libyan people's suffering,” he added.

Aksoy said Turkey recommends France to focus primarily on maintaining the health of the French and European people and relieving their wounds in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“French Government, by pulling away from its ambition for competition, must give up seeing Turkey as a threat for Europe's welfare and security,” said the statement.


WORLD Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.5 million on April 21, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence index down in April

Consumer confidence index down in April

Turkish consumers' confidence in the country's economy has fallen 5.8% this month amid coronavirus fears, Turkey's statistical authority said on April 22. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 