Ankara set to host event on ocean action, climate change

ANKARA

The inaugural Blue Talks event, themed "Immersed in Change: Ocean Action and Climate Change," is scheduled to convene in the capital Ankara on April 22.

This groundbreaking initiative, led by the Our World Foundation in collaboration with the U.N. University for Peace and supported by Türkiye's Foreign Ministry and the Costa Rican Embassy in Ankara, promises to be a pivotal moment in environmental discourse.

The event aims to provide a platform for diplomatic engagement and collective environmental action. Key speakers, including Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay and ambassadors from Costa Rica, France, Japan and the United Arab Emirates, will highlight the international community's dedication to tackling climate challenges head-on.

With a strong focus on the ocean's critical role in climate resilience, the conference seeks to drive policy shifts through insights shared by officials and experts. By nurturing a deeper appreciation for nature, the event aims to foster meaningful exchanges among diplomats, policymakers and thought leaders, ultimately advancing successful climate diplomacy strategies.