Ankara sees biggest temperature rise among capitals

LONDON
The temperature in the capital Ankara has risen by 18.24 percent since 2019, marking the highest increase among other capitals of the OECD countries, reveals research by a U.K.-based energy utility consultancy company.

“The urban areas of Türkiye, including Ankara, are guilty of contributing significantly to air pollution levels over the years. Even though this country is taking steps to reduce its harmful emissions, Ankara's first-place entry on our list indicates that the residents here still have a long way to go before they’re rewarded,” said a statement by the Utility Bidder, which conducted a comprehensive research on the changing temperatures in OECD countries and major cities by comparing the figures from 2004, 2014 and 2019 with the present day.

The considerable change in the temperature in Ankara was followed by Estonia’s capital Tallinn, with a 15.8-percent change.

“Completing our top three list of the cities with the most significant change in temperature between 2019-2023 is Finland's capital, Helsinki. From an average temperature of 16.4 Celsius in 2019, the heat in Helsinki has increased by 14.93 percent, where it currently has an average temperature of 18.8 Celsius,” the research said.

On the other hand, Luxembourg’s average temperature has decreased by 24.29 percent in the same period, the most of any OECD capital.

