Ankara repatriates seven citizens held in eastern Libya

  • November 22 2021 07:00:00

Ankara repatriates seven citizens held in eastern Libya

ANKARA
Ankara repatriates seven citizens held in eastern Libya

Turkey on Nov. 20 brought seven Turkish citizens, who have been held upon baseless allegations for about two years in eastern Libya, as a result of the joint works of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) with the Qatar Intelligence Agency (QSS).

The Foreign Ministry and MİT had been pursuing efforts over the past two years for the release of the Turkish citizens, most of whom were working at restaurants and bakeries in Libya.

The rescued citizens were identified as İlker Sağlık, Doğan Kıssa, Nurettin Çalık, Halil Gözel, Ahmet Selvi, Hidayet Yaprak and Abdül Samet Akçay.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan telephoned the rescued citizens and wished them well, while the rescued in turn thanked the state.

Erdoğan also conveyed his congratulations to those who contributed to bringing the citizens to the country.

Since a popular revolution toppled the regime of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has faced a long civil war and recently moved to a transitional phase in search of stability.

The bloodshed has drawn in competing Libyan factions and extremist groups as well as foreign powers.

But the country has witnessed positive developments following a Feb. 5 breakthrough in which rival parties agreed on a unified new executive authority to govern in the run-up to elections this Dec. 24.

Meanwhile, 24 people have submitted applications to run in the elections aiming to put the war-torn country back on the political normalization track, the High National Election Committee (HNEC) said.

In a statement, the commission said its office in the capital Tripoli received new seven applications, while one application was submitted in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Applications for running in the polls will be accepted until Nov. 22 and Dec. 7 for parliamentary polls.

MIT,

ARTS & LIFE Ancient Greek tragedy ‘Medea’ on stage

Ancient Greek tragedy ‘Medea’ on stage
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams Greek top diplomat’s 'hostile' remarks

    Turkey slams Greek top diplomat’s 'hostile' remarks

  2. Istanbul’s historic city walls digitalized

    Istanbul’s historic city walls digitalized

  3. A bizarre French-Greek alliance against Turkey

    A bizarre French-Greek alliance against Turkey

  4. Turkish Cypriot leader backs singer after criticism of video clip in Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot leader backs singer after criticism of video clip in Varosha

  5. CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices

    CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices
Recommended
Istanbul’s local dog framed over poop on train

Istanbul’s local dog framed over poop on train
Invasive lionfish added to menus in Turkey for consumption

Invasive lionfish added to menus in Turkey for consumption
Turkey witnessed least precipitation of two decades last year

Turkey witnessed least precipitation of two decades last year
More than 50 million people fully jabbed, minister confirms

More than 50 million people fully jabbed, minister confirms
Veteran Turkish actor Kadir İnanır taken to intensive care

Veteran Turkish actor Kadir İnanır taken to intensive care
Turkey says over 800 terrorists neutralized in N Iraq in 7 months

Turkey says over 800 terrorists 'neutralized' in N Iraq in 7 months
WORLD Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland said on Nov. 20 that Belarus has changed tactics in their border crisis by directing smaller groups of migrants to several points along the European Union’s eastern frontier.

ECONOMY People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

Thousands of people from Bulgaria and Greece travel to the Turkish northwestern province of Edirne for shopping.

SPORTS Aytemiz Alanyaspor beats Beşiktaş 2-0 at home, sits in third place

Aytemiz Alanyaspor beats Beşiktaş 2-0 at home, sits in third place

Aytemiz Alanyaspor defeated Beşiktaş 2-0 on Nov. 20 to sit in the third spot in the Turkish Süper Lig standings.