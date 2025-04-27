Ankara ready to work closely with Washington: Trade minister

Ankara ready to work closely with Washington: Trade minister

ISTANBUL
Ankara ready to work closely with Washington: Trade minister

Türkiye's Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Friday that his country is closely following the new U.S. trade policies and is ready to remain and work in close dialogue.

Bolat held a teleconference meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer "to further develop trade and economic relations between Türkiye and the United States."

"During the meeting, which was very productive, we congratulated both Secretary Lutnick and Ambassador Greer for their new positions and emphasized our strong will to further advance the economic cooperation between the two countries," Bolat wrote on X.

He noted that they reaffirmed a readiness to realize the $100 billion trade volume target set previously by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We also expressed the goal of increasing mutual cooperation in many fields such as energy, and infrastructure, automotive, textile and apparel, agriculture, health, digital economy, chemistry," he said.

U.S. officials said they are aware of the critical importance of Türkiye as a trade and investment partner for the U.S., that they are ready to work together and are open to new ideas and proposals to cooperate in increasing the trade volume to develop partnerships in new areas.

"We plan to meet with Secretary Lutnick and Ambassador Greer in person soon. Before this occasion, we, as the Trade Ministers of both countries, also agreed to hold the Trade and Investment Council meeting next month at the technical level between the Turkish Trade Ministry and the USTR. Türkiye and the U.S. will continue their efforts in cooperation to further increase our trade," added Bolat.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

    Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

  2. Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

    Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

  3. Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

    Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

  4. Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

    Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

  5. Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

    Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook
Recommended
Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook
EV tax breaks double sales, draw European factories

EV tax breaks double sales, draw European factories
Türkiyes energy bill burden to ease with declining oil prices: Experts

Türkiye's energy bill burden to ease with declining oil prices: Experts
Business leaders focus on Erdoğan’s Italy visit for new deals

Business leaders focus on Erdoğan’s Italy visit for new deals
Call center sector targets global growth with service exports

Call center sector targets global growth with service exports
BRICS set to meet over Trump trade policies

BRICS set to meet over Trump trade policies
Conflicts spur unprecedented rise in military spending

Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
WORLD Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's conservatives under chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz on Monday announced their cabinet ministers, including an outspoken Ukraine backer as foreign minister, before they are set to take power next week.

ECONOMY Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is set to address the parliament's planning and budget committee on May 6, providing insights into the country's economic situation, inflation and monetary policy.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿