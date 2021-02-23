Ankara ready to help carry Turkmen gas to Europe via Turkey: Turkish FM

  • February 23 2021 16:09:22

Ankara ready to help carry Turkmen gas to Europe via Turkey: Turkish FM

ANKARA
Ankara ready to help carry Turkmen gas to Europe via Turkey: Turkish FM

Ankara is ready to contribute to carrying Turkmenistan’s gas via Turkey to Europe, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Feb. 23.

“We are ready to do our part for the arrival of Turkmen gas in Turkey and through Turkey to reach Europe,” Çavuşoğlu said at a joint press conference with his Turkmen counterpart, Rasit Meredov.

Turkey and Turkmenistan signed the 2021-2022 Cooperation Program, Çavuşoğlu added.

He celebrated the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence and stated that the two countries made efforts to improve their relations on the law of brotherhood.

Çavuşoğlu stated that the two ministers discussed which steps would be taken in relations and emphasized that the road map within this framework is being reviewed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also wants to pay a visit to Turkmenistan, the minister said, adding that they want to hold the Turkey-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan summit in Turkmenistan.

Çavuşoğlu stated that bilateral economic relations have gradually increased despite the pandemic and that they agreed to revive the mechanisms to reach the 2014 trade level again.

Thanking for the support given to Turkish companies both in Turkmenistan and in regional projects, Çavuşoğlu said, “We want to start negotiations on preferential trade agreements as soon as possible within the agreements we will sign in the coming period.”

Reminding that Turkish Airlines could not fly to Turkmenistan due to the pandemic, Çavuşoğlu stated that they recently requested the support of this country to start flights in accordance with the pandemic conditions.

Çavuşoğlu expressed Turkey’s will to develop relations with the entire region and noted that Ankara welcomed the consensus reached between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on the Caspian Sea.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  2. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  5. Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

    Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation
Recommended
Turkey says Greek F-16s harassed Turkish research ship in Aegean

Turkey says Greek F-16s harassed Turkish research ship in Aegean
Turkey most successful nation in carrying out vaccination program: Erdoğan

Turkey most successful nation in carrying out vaccination program: Erdoğan
Gov’t should do beyond killing terrorists, stop its financial resources: CHP leader

Gov’t should do beyond killing terrorists, stop its financial resources: CHP leader
MHP leader warns youngsters to stay away from violence

MHP leader warns youngsters to stay away from violence
Turkish authorities working on details of normalization phase

Turkish authorities working on details of normalization phase
Turkish navy to conduct massive military drills in Aegean Sea

Turkish navy to conduct massive military drills in Aegean Sea
WORLD Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million people in Texas still had issues with their water supply as of Feb. 22 evening, authorities told Reuters, after a record-breaking freeze knocked out power stations last week.
ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased 24 percent year-on-year in January, the country's statistics authority revealed on Feb. 23.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.