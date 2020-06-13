Ankara reacts to Twitter's move to suspend accounts

  • June 13 2020 09:45:00

Ankara reacts to Twitter's move to suspend accounts

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara reacts to Twitters move to suspend accounts

A top Turkish official on June 12 slammed Twitter's decision to suspend thousands of accounts from Turkey, calling it an attempt to smear the government.

Twitter announced overnight the suspension of over 7,000 accounts from Turkey.

"The company's allegations that those accounts were "fake" profiles designed to support the president and that they were single-handedly managed by a central authority are untrue," Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communication director, said in a statement.

He said documents Twitter cited to support its decision were illogical, biased and politically motivated.

"That a U.S.-based company would seek to legitimize its decisions with reference to a report, which was authored by certain individuals peddling their ideological views as scientific data, is a scandal of historic proportions," he said.

Altun stressed that the company's move to compile a number of unrelated social media accounts under a single category and its attempt to smear the Turkish government was unacceptable.

"This arbitrary act, hidden behind the smokescreen of transparency and freedom of expression, has demonstrated yet again that Twitter is no mere social media company, but a propaganda machine with certain political and ideological inclinations, which does not refrain from smearing users and stakeholders that it deems to be incompatible with those views," he said.

Altun said Twitter attempts to portray Turkey in a certain light and is eager to promote propaganda by anti-Turkey elements such as PKK and FETÖ.

"We would like to remind this company of the eventual fate of a number of organizations, which attempted to take similar steps in the past.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

  2. Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

    Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

  3. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  4. Turkey criticizes UK for not consulting Ankara on regulation of British bases in Greek Cyprus

    Turkey criticizes UK for not consulting Ankara on regulation of British bases in Greek Cyprus

  5. Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

    Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban
Recommended
Turkey sends medical aid to Serbia

Turkey sends medical aid to Serbia
Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries

Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries

Turkish defense minister, NATO chief discuss security issues

Turkish defense minister, NATO chief discuss security issues
Turkey in favor of political solution in Libya: Top aide

Turkey in favor of political solution in Libya: Top aide
1 killed, 3 wounded in Malatya train crash

1 killed, 3 wounded in Malatya train crash
Local man earns money by catching snakes

Local man earns money by catching snakes
WORLD Minneapolis council agrees to replace police with community model

Minneapolis council agrees to replace police with community model

Minneapolis leaders voted unanimously on June 12 to disband the U.S. city’s police force and replace it with a "community" safety department, a reaction to transformational changes demanded in mass protests against racial injustice.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes sustainable, balanced trade with China

Turkey eyes sustainable, balanced trade with China

Turkey on June 12 said that it seeks to make its trade with China more sustainable and balanced by enabling high value-added exports.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe topples Kayserispor, Trabzonspor beats Göztepe

Fenerbahçe topples Kayserispor, Trabzonspor beats Göztepe

The Süper Lig leaders Trabzonspor won against Göztepe and Fenerbahçe won against Kayserispor as the Turkish top-flight football league began with coronavirus measures on June 12. 