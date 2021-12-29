Ankara provides agricultural drones to Baku

  December 29 2021

ANKARA
Within the scope of a project titled “Detection of Surface Reflection and Vegetation Indices for the Multi-Purpose Analysis of Drone-Based Multispectral Images,” a Turkish agency has provided agricultural drones to Azerbaijan.

“The project is launched in cooperation with the Agrarian Science and Innovation Center of Azerbaijan and the Faculty of Agriculture at Ankara University,” said the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in a statement.

As part of the project, three specialists from Azerbaijan were informed about the use of drones in agricultural activities. In addition, theoretical and applied training courses and experience sharing programs were organized in the capital Ankara.
“The project included the donation of a multispectral drone, a pesticide spraying drone, and mapping and analysis software to Azerbaijan,” it noted.

“Thanks to the project, the surface reflection coefficient, vegetation indices, diseases, and plants’ water and fertilizer needs will be identified, enabling the multi-purpose analyses of multispectral images. The drones will also be used in pesticide applications and educational activities.”

