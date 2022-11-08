Ankara Jazz Festival all around the city

The 26th International Ankara Jazz Festival, which kicked off on Nov. 6, will meet with music lovers at various venues in Ankara until Nov. 16.

The 10-day festival, featuring special concerts, talks and free Masterclass events, will take place in venues such as CP Ankara Hotel, Altınel Hotel & Convention Center, CerModern, Çankaya Municipality Yaşar Kemal Cultural Center, Last Penny Büklüm, Sixto Chill & Jazz, Samm’s Bistro, H.U. Ankara State Conservatory, Ankara State Conservatory Jazz Department and Ankara Music and Fine Arts University.

Gökhan Somel Trio, Kaan Çelen Trio, Wonju Lee Quintet, Sibel Köse Quartet, Tuna Ötenel, Arzum Biner Sextet, Dolce Vocal Jazz Trio, Pascal Schumacher and Eylül Ergül Quartet are among the names to take the stage at the festival.

This year the festival is being held with the theme of “Jazz Climate.” The head of the Jazz Society of Türkiye and the curator of the festival, Özlem Oktar Varoğlu said the following about the theme of the event:

“As the Jazz Society, we wanted to reduce our carbon footprint, which is one of the biggest causes of climate change. In the 26th Ankara Jazz Festival, we mainly give place to Ankara groups. Ankara is an important jazz center where jazz artists are trained and opened to the world from here. It is a must for us to have important foreign participants at the festival. However, we made sure that the groups were as appropriate to our theme as possible. So, we tried to have less flights, less travel and less carbon footprint. In addition, we have tried to minimize the use of paper and plastic, as we have done for a long time.”

