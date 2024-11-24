Ankara, Istanbul host outstanding educators on Teachers' Day

ANKARA
Exemplary educators from across Türkiye were invited to take part in special programs in Ankara and Istanbul, where they visited cultural and historical landmarks as part of the Education Ministry’s Teachers' Day celebrations on Nov. 24.

Among the invitees were teachers from the provinces affected by the devastating 2023 earthquake, private and special education institutions, retired educators and families of martyred teachers, who have distinguished themselves through innovative projects, dedication and significant contributions to their communities.

Hilal Sevgen Abacı, an educator at Yenimahalle Science and Art Center in Ankara, has led her students to success in the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) and Teknofest competitions. She has earned over 25 design registration certificates and contributed to projects supporting visually impaired students.

Kader Duman, a kindergarten teacher from the southern province of Muğla, organized a science festival and led a coding workshop for 200 kindergarten students. She established a 1,000-book library and spearheaded the donation of books to underserved schools.

The two women are among the many honored in this year’s program.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin paid tribute to teachers at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and shared a message on social media.

“I would like to commemorate with gratitude all our teachers, especially Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Chief Teacher, who worked, sweated and raised our generations in this land,” the message read.

While Türkiye celebrates its teachers, global trends highlight a growing teaching crisis. Many countries face severe teacher shortages due to low salaries, lack of job security and challenging work conditions.

In Türkiye, although the teaching workforce remains stable, a significant number of educators report dissatisfaction. According to a survey by the Turkish Education Union, 68 percent of teachers would leave the profession for better opportunities and 31 percent experience burnout.

