Ankara int'l film fest postponed over virus 

  • April 02 2020 11:53:00

Ankara int'l film fest postponed over virus 

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara intl film fest postponed over virus

The 31st Ankara International Film Festival was postponed as part of measures against the novel coronavirus, which has so far claimed over 200 lives in Turkey.

According to an official statement, the 11-day event was scheduled to begin on June 4, with 1,278 movies having applied to take part in the festival.

However, the organizers decided to postpone it to prevent the spread of the disease, known as COVID-19.

There are currently 15,679 confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

  2. Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

    Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

  3. Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

    Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

  4. Turkey struggles to keep the working class at home

    Turkey struggles to keep the working class at home

  5. Further curbs on travel considered

    Further curbs on travel considered
Recommended
Roman-era mosaics found in ancient Side

Roman-era mosaics found in ancient Side
Documentary on Turkish soprano released online

Documentary on Turkish soprano released online
Camera traps snap photos from wildlife

Camera traps snap photos from wildlife
Flowers bloom on Manisa volcano

Flowers bloom on Manisa volcano 
Hungry and in chains, Thailands tourist elephants face crisis

Hungry and in chains, Thailand's tourist elephants face crisis
Spotify says isolation ups interest in ‘chill’ music

Spotify says isolation ups interest in ‘chill’ music
WORLD UN nuclear agency sending coronavirus testing gear to 40 countries

UN nuclear agency sending coronavirus testing gear to 40 countries

The U.N. atomic agency is sending an initial batch of equipment to about 40 countries with which they will be able to perform a standard test for the coronavirus involving a technique derived from nuclear science, it said on April 1.
ECONOMY UN foresees global economy to contract 0.9% in 2020

UN foresees global economy to contract 0.9% in 2020

The global economy could shrink 0.9% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs (U.N. DESA) said on April 1. 
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.