Ankara Film Festival opens at ceremony

Ankara Film Festival opens at ceremony

ANKARA
Ankara Film Festival opens at ceremony

The 33rd Ankara Film Festival, organized by the World Mass Media Research Foundation, opened on Nov. 3 with an award ceremony held at the MEB Şura Hall. The ceremony, started with the presentation of plaques of appreciation to the festival supporters, continued with the presentation of Honorary Awards and Foundation Special Awards.

Writer, musician, screenwriter, director Zülfü Livaneli, conductor Rengim Gökmen and translator, film critic, journalist and writer Sevin Okyay were the recipients of this year’s festival awards.

For the first time this year, the festival presented the Foundation Special Awards to actress Farah Zeynep Abdullah, and producer, director and screenwriter Ceylan Özgün Özçelik.

The ceremony ended with the Livaneli Songs concert by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet artists.

The 33rd Ankara Film Festival will continue through Nov. 11 at the Büyülü Fener Kızılay Movie Theater. Within the scope of the festival, a total of 76 films will be screened under the titles including the national competitions, world cinema and special screenings.

The festival awards will be given in 12 categories, including the Best Film Award of 50,000 Turkish Liras in the National Feature Film Competition category and the Mahmut Tali Öngören Best Debut Film Award of 20,000 liras given to the first films.

WORLD US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber

US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber
MOST POPULAR

  1. Europe could face gas shortage next year: IEA

    Europe could face gas shortage next year: IEA

  2. Ex-PM Khan recovers in hospital after assassination bid

    Ex-PM Khan recovers in hospital after assassination bid

  3. Oil-rich Saudi launches first electric vehicle company

    Oil-rich Saudi launches first electric vehicle company

  4. Ankara Film Festival opens at ceremony

    Ankara Film Festival opens at ceremony

  5. Artwork long thought a copy revealed as real Rembrandt

    Artwork long thought a copy revealed as real Rembrandt
Recommended
Artwork long thought a copy revealed as real Rembrandt

Artwork long thought a copy revealed as real Rembrandt
New Millennium book brings Nordic noir even further north

New Millennium book brings Nordic noir even further north
Experts visit Taiwan in rare point of contact

Experts visit Taiwan in rare point of contact
Rolling Stone reveals 500 best albums in new book

Rolling Stone reveals 500 best albums in new book
Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe

Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe
Céline Dion stars as herself in rom-com due in 2023

Céline Dion stars as herself in rom-com due in 2023
WORLD US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber

US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber

A US B-1B long-range heavy bomber will participate in ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Nov. 5, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, ramping up a show of force after North Korea’s blitz of missile launches.
ECONOMY World food prices hold steady in October

World food prices hold steady in October

World food prices held steady in October, though cereal prices rose over uncertainty of a deal giving safe passage for Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, a U.N. agency said on Nov. 4.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.