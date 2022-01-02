Ankara expresses ‘sorrow' for attack at Muslim cemetery in Germany

  • January 02 2022 12:52:00

Ankara expresses ‘sorrow' for attack at Muslim cemetery in Germany

Ankara expresses ‘sorrow for attack at Muslim cemetery in Germany

Turkish authorities have expressed "sadness" over an attack at a Muslim cemetery in the northwestern German city of Iserlohn in which 30 headstones were damaged.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said the attack on New Year's Eve is "a new indicator of sick Islamophobic mentality which has been rising especially in Europe and even targets Muslim cemeteries."

The ministry urged German officials to find the "perpetrators of this disastrous attack" and that they are "brought to justice and given the punishment they deserve."

It also asked authorities to "take the necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening."

Nearly 30 headstones at a Muslim cemetery in Iserlohn have been damaged, according to German authorities.

The incident occurred late on Dec. 31 or early on Jan. 1, according to a statement by prosecutors and the Hagen police department.

Authorities issued an appeal for information from anyone who witnessed the vandalism or has information that could help the investigation.

Germany,

TURKEY Turkish baby boomers catch up to Gen Z in internet usage

Turkish baby boomers catch up to Gen Z in internet usage
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

    Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

  2. Turkish-Armenian writer Sevan Nişanyan arrested in Greece

    Turkish-Armenian writer Sevan Nişanyan arrested in Greece

  3. Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

    Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

  4. Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

    Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

  5. ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

    ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’
Recommended
Turkey asks US to set up joint mechanism to resolve differences

Turkey asks US to set up joint mechanism to resolve differences
Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in January for normalization: Çavuşoğlu

Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in January for normalization: Çavuşoğlu
Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister

Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister
Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Burkina Faso

Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Burkina Faso
Turkish Cypriot President slams EU, backs its position

Turkish Cypriot President slams EU, backs its position

Turkey urges to maintain calm in Libya

Turkey urges to maintain calm in Libya
WORLD Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

Germany has shut down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power.

ECONOMY Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Electricity production capacity in Turkey increased by 2.7 percent in October 2021 on an annual basis, according to a monthly report released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.