Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza

Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza

ANKARA
Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza

Türkiye has evacuated another 100 individuals from Gaza, including Turkish and Turkish Cypriot citizens along with their relatives, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The evacuees crossed the Rafah border gate, the only route out of the region not controlled by Israel, and reached Egypt, Öncü Keçeli said late on Nov. 21.

Keçeli emphasized that the group is scheduled to be transferred to Cairo. From there, the Turkish citizens and their relatives were expected to be flown back to Türkiye yesterday.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca provided an update on the evacuation process for patients from the region. Koca revealed that 50 more individuals are planned to be brought to Türkiye as part of the third evacuation expedition scheduled for this week.

Speaking to journalists in the parliament, Koca highlighted that a total of 150 people, including 88 patients and 62 companions, have already been evacuated from Gaza.

Currently, 48 of the patients are receiving medical care at Bilkent city hospital, Ankara, while 40 others are being treated at Etlik city hospital in the capital. Six patients are currently in intensive care.

Among the evacuated patients, Koca specified that four are suffering from blood diseases, while the rest are oncology patients. Notably, these individuals were primarily brought from the Turkish-run hospital in Gaza struck by Israeli forces.

Koca acknowledged the collaborative efforts of a coordination team comprising health ministries from Israel, Egypt and Türkiye. The team is working on organizing the third evacuation expedition, with a focus on prioritizing the evacuation of babies and children.

cypriots,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomes humanitarian pause, repeats calls for lasting peace

Erdoğan welcomes humanitarian pause, repeats calls for lasting peace
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomes humanitarian pause, repeats calls for lasting peace

    Erdoğan welcomes humanitarian pause, repeats calls for lasting peace

  2. Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza

    Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza

  3. First lady warns Israel has crossed 'red line' in Gaza

    First lady warns Israel has crossed 'red line' in Gaza

  4. FM calls for institutional reforms in ministry

    FM calls for institutional reforms in ministry

  5. ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation

    ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation
Recommended
Erdoğan welcomes humanitarian pause, repeats calls for lasting peace

Erdoğan welcomes humanitarian pause, repeats calls for lasting peace
First lady warns Israel has crossed red line in Gaza

First lady warns Israel has crossed 'red line' in Gaza
FM calls for institutional reforms in ministry

FM calls for institutional reforms in ministry
Türkiye, Algeria leaders hit Israel for ‘crimes’ in Gaza

Türkiye, Algeria leaders hit Israel for ‘crimes’ in Gaza
Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiyes membership bid

Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid
Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda

Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda
WORLD North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

North Korea said Wednesday it had succeeded in putting a military spy satellite in orbit after two previous failures, as the United States led its allies in condemning the launch as a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions.
ECONOMY ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation

ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde has said that it was not time to "start declaring victory" in the fight against inflation, warning that policymakers could act again if needed.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.