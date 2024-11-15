Ankara endorses declaration to triple nuclear energy by 2050

ANKARA
Türkiye is among the countries that joined the declaration to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050 at the COP29 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Baku, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

With Türkiye's inclusion, the total number of countries ratifying the declaration has reached 31, Bayraktar shared on X.

“By 2050, we believe that we will contribute to the net zero emission target by commissioning 20,000 megawatts of nuclear installed capacity,” Bayraktar added.

Earlier on Nov. 13, the World Nuclear Association said in a statement that six more countries have endorsed the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy.

El Salvador, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, and Nigeria are the other countries that joined the declaration.

The historic Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy was signed at the UN Climate Summit COP28 in Dubai last year.

Other nations endorsing the declaration include Armenia, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ghana, Hungary, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In line with the declaration, Türkiye has planned the construction of two more nuclear plants, in addition to the country’s first at Akkuyu, which is under construction in the Mediterranean province of Mersin.

