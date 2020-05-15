Ankara defends denying overflight clearance to aircraft

  • May 15 2020 09:26:58

Ankara defends denying overflight clearance to aircraft

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara defends denying overflight clearance to aircraft

Turkey on May 14 defended its decision to deny overflight clearance to a plane carrying medical aid to the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA).

“In line with our established policy regarding the Greek Cypriot Administration, permissions for overflights through Turkish airspace are not granted to GCA-registered aircraft or aircraft transporting cargo to and from the GCA,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Aksoy noted that as long as an application is submitted, overflight clearances are granted to ambulance aircraft transporting patients, evacuation flights or aircraft carrying medical supplies as an exception with humanitarian considerations.

He added that aircraft requesting permission for technical or emergency landings are also included among the exceptions, irrelevant of their registration.

Referring to the news carried by some media outlets that an aircraft transporting medical supplies from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to the GCA was denied overflight clearance, he said: “The aircraft in question, which departed from the PRC, did not submit a timely overflight clearance request prior to its take-off and requested an overflight clearance with a declaration to land in Larnaca, only while approaching the Turkish airspace.

“Under these circumstances, the aircraft was denied permission to enter Turkish airspace as per the standard restrictions regarding flights involving the GCA. In any event, a reasonable period of time to allow for any coordination of exceptional permission was not accorded.”

He said if they had submitted an application for overflight permission for the flight in question in a timely manner, it could have been possible to grant an exception with humanitarian considerations.

“As a matter of fact, clearance for such flights has been granted before, insomuch as allowing the landing of GCA-registered aircraft at airports in Turkey,” he said.

“The failure to submit a timely application for overflight and the subsequent abuse of the humanitarian attitude of Turkey by the GCA, despite being fully aware of regular practice, is a manifestation of its efforts to exploit certain issues for a political agenda, contrary to the interests of its own people.”

Greek Cyprus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

  3. Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

    Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

  4. Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

    Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

  5. Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

    Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury
Recommended
Turkish president, NATO chief discuss pandemic over phone

Turkish president, NATO chief discuss pandemic over phone
Turkey, Russia hold 11th joint patrol in Idlib

Turkey, Russia hold 11th joint patrol in Idlib
Turkeys F-35 suspension likely to compound program woes

Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'
Turkey, Russia hold 10th joint patrol in Idlib

Turkey, Russia hold 10th joint patrol in Idlib
Turkey sends medical virus aid to Balkan countries

Turkey sends medical virus aid to Balkan countries
Turkey slams joint statement by five nations on east Med Sea, Libya

Turkey slams joint statement by five nations on east Med Sea, Libya
WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

The number of houses sold in Turkey rose by 8.9% in the January-April period to reach 383,821, said the country's statistical authority on May 15. 
SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.