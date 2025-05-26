Ankara bans forest access to prevent summer wildfires

In a move to mitigate the threat of wildfires during the summer season, Ankara Governor’s Office has enacted its annual ban on access to forested areas in the Turkish capital.

Effective from June 10 through Sept. 30, the prohibition covers all woodlands excluding national parks, designated recreational zones and nature parks, according to a written statement released by the office on May 26.

Only authorized public personnel and designated teams responsible for feeding stray animals will have access to these areas. Additionally, energy companies and industrial operators located near forested zones have been instructed to step up maintenance efforts to minimize fire hazards, including implementing power cuts if necessary. Authorities emphasized the need for particular vigilance regarding fire risks along energy transmission lines.

In 2024, the country recorded 3,800 wildfires that scorched approximately 27,000 hectares of land. This marked a significant increase from 2023, when 2,520 fires burned through 15,520 hectares.

On May 5, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı confirmed that Türkiye finalized its preparations to combat the expected wave of forest fires in the upcoming summer months.

 

