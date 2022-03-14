Ankara, Athens agree on improving bilateral ties

  March 14 2022

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have agreed to improve bilateral relations and to focus on positive agenda, according to a statement released by the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Apart from bilateral relations, many regional and global developments, including the latest geopolitical developments, were discussed at the meeting held between the two leaders, the statement said.

The two leaders underlined that Turkey and Greece have a special responsibility in Europe’s security architecture, which has changed with the Russian attack on Ukraine, the statement added.

They also agreed to improve bilateral relations and to keep communication channels open and discussed the steps to be taken to reach the $10 billion bilateral trade volume, it noted.

Erdoğan told Mitsotakis he maintains a belief in progress in Aegean Sea-related issues, minority, the fight against terrorism and illegal migration, according to the directorate.

Noting that the problems can be solved through sincere and honest dialogue, Erdoğan said the two neighboring countries need to always keep in touch and not just during crises.

The Aegean Sea neighbors and NATO allies entered a dangerous stand-off in 2020 over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the waters off their coasts.

