Animal blood may be used in restoration processes

ISTANBUL

A Turkish academic aims to produce a special substance for the use of animal blood in the restoration of historical sites, just as it was used in constructions hundreds of years ago.

Professor Nabi Yüzer, a civil engineering specialist from Istanbul’s Yıldız Technical University, has been entitled to receive support from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) for a project which foresees the use of waste animal blood obtained during slaughtering processes.

“My aim is to produce a more durable material with nanotechnology by developing and adding waste animal blood to the lime, which is not water resistant but has been used in architecture for centuries,” said Yüzer, emphasizing that a 30 percent more durable product was obtained before the work was completed.

Animal blood, in addition to other natural substances such as egg white, whey, urine, animal hair and vegetable fiber, was widely used during the production of mortars which is the bonder element in the buildings constructed hundreds of years ago.

It is expected that animal blood will also be used in the restoration of historical buildings that are desired to be brought back to life if the project achieves its goal.