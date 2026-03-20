Ani draws record visitors

KARS

The Ani archaeological site, known as the “cradle of civilizations” and listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, continues to attract increasing numbers of visitors every year.

Located in northeastern Türkiye, Ani served as a historic gateway from Central Asia to Anatolia and the Caucasus, and hosts numerous examples of 11th- and 12th-century Turkish-Islamic architecture.

Over the centuries, the site came under the rule of various powers including the Bagratid Kingdom, Byzantines, Great Seljuks, Georgian Kingdom, Mongols, Ilkhanids, Karakoyunlu, Akkoyunlu and the Ottoman Empire. Once home to both Christian and Muslim communities, Ani is now the focus of ongoing archaeological excavations conducted in cooperation between the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Kafkas University.

Having hosted many civilizations since its foundation, Ani, also regarded as the first gateway of Turks into Anatolia, stands out with its steadily rising visitor numbers.

According to officials, approximately 450,000 domestic and international tourists visited the site in 2025, marking a record year for the region.

Associate Professor Muhammet Arslan, head of excavations at Ani and a faculty member at Kafkas University, said Kars has become one of Türkiye’s most popular tourism destinations in recent years.

Highlighting attractions such as Sarıkamış Ski Center, Lake Çıldır and historic sites in the city center, Arslan said Ani has emerged as one of the most significant cultural and tourism destinations in the country.

“Ani has become one of the most important cultural and tourism sites not only for Kars and the region but also for our country. It has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 2016, and we closed 2025 with a record of around 450,000 visitors.” he said.

Arslan added that excavation, conservation and environmental planning works are continuing. “We prepared the work plan for 2026. We will continue both our excavation and conservation efforts, as well as the construction of walking routes within the city walls under the ‘Heritage for the Future Project.’ With these works, we aim to bring Ani to a level that contributes more to tourism in cultural, historical and archaeological terms,” he said.