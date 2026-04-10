Ancient walls of Sillyon restored

ANTALYA

The historic fortification walls of the ancient city of Sillyon, known for having withstood Alexander the Great, have been restored in the Serik district of Antalya.

With a history of uninterrupted settlement spanning 7,000 years and home to numerous civilizations, Sillyon is often described as a “cradle of civilizations.” Thanks to its formidable defense system, the city went down in history as one that could not be conquered by Alexander the Great.

As part of ongoing excavations, Hellenistic-era walls located on the western side of the city have been reconstructed, offering visitors a clearer view of the ancient settlement’s defensive architecture.

Reinforcement and restoration efforts are also continuing on a Hellenistic tower situated between the walls, considered one of the best-preserved examples of its kind in Anatolia.

Associate Professor Murat Taşkıran, head of the Sillyon excavations and a faculty member at Pamukkale University, said the city’s topography played a crucial role in shaping its defense system.

“Silyon has a naturally strong defensive structure due to its terrain. In antiquity, defense was not determined solely by architecture but also by the strategic location of the city,” Taşkıran said.

He noted that despite its natural defenses, additional fortifications were constructed during the Hellenistic period on the western side — the only accessible part of the city — to eliminate any potential vulnerabilities.

“Even though the city was already difficult to penetrate, the Hellenistic wall system made it virtually impossible. As a result, there is no record in history of a major attack that caused significant damage to the city,” he added.

Taşkıran also emphasized that the walls continued to be used during the Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman periods, although their strategic importance diminished after the region came under full control.

“We began restoration work last year on the Hellenistic tower and the adjacent walls. A section of the wall had collapsed, and we restored it using entirely original materials. The iconic defensive structure of Silyon has now clearly re-emerged,” he said.

Describing the Hellenistic tower as an exceptionally well-preserved structure, Taşkıran added that further reinforcement and restoration work will continue throughout the year.