Ancient 'Sun Goddess of Arinna' displayed in İzmir

İZMİR

A 3,500-year-old statuette of Sun Goddess of Arinna, which is of great importance for the Hittites, called "People of a Thousand Gods", is displayed at İzmir Archeology Museum.

The statuette is on display within the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry's project after it was rescued by smugglers by İzmir police in 2015.