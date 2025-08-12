Ancient olive tree in Mersin continues to bear fruit

MERSİN
A centuries-old, remarkable olive tree in the southern city of Mersin continues to thrive and produce olives, symbolizing the region’s deep-rooted agricultural heritage.

 

Designated as a "monumental tree" by a regional board for the protection of natural assets in 2009, this ancient olive tree is around 1,316-years-old, making it one of the oldest known olive trees in the region.

 

Located in the Mut district, the tree measures 178 centimeters in trunk diameter, with a canopy spanning 7.5 meters and a height of 5.5 meters at present.

 

Despite its age, it still produces olives every harvest season in October, when locals carefully collect the fruit.

 

Muharrem Yılmaz, head of a local chamber of agriculture, highlighted the significance of olive cultivation in the area, where nearly 269,000 decares are dedicated to olive farming.

 

He noted that besides this ancient tree, there are three other monumental olive trees aged between 450 and 800 years in the district.

 

“This tree is a living testament to our region’s agricultural history,” Yılmaz said. “It has stood for over 1,300 years, continues to bear fruit and is cherished by the community. Local residents and the village head take care of its maintenance.”

 

Producer Songül Çıraklı emphasized the cultural importance of these trees, describing them as the “memory” of the land.

 

“Olive trees are immortal if left standing,” she said. “They keep producing as long as they are not cut down. We do our best to protect them.”

