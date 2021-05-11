Ancient masks draw interest in Myra

ANTALYA

Roman theater masks in the ancient city of Myra, located in the Demre district of the southern province of Antalya and one of the most visited and income-generating archaeological sites in the region, continue to attract the attention of visitors.

Lots of ancient theater masks have been unearthed during the excavations conducted under the direction of Professor Nevzat Çevik from Akdeniz University’s Archeology Department in the ancient city of Myra, one of the six important cities of the Lycian Union.

The theater masks carved on marble were placed in the sightseeing area in the left part of the entrance to the ancient city. Especially the mask with a triple human head was placed on a marble pedestal at the entrance of this area. Visitors to the ancient city are greeted by these three masks, which also became the symbol of the ancient city.

Most of the visitors who come to the city take their photographs with these masks. These photographs become a part of their albums, are displayed in their homes and posted on social media around the world, promoting Turkey and the ancient city of Myra.

Myra was one of the most important metropolises in the Classical Age. It is home to 110 rock tombs and magnificent inscriptions. It has the highest-quality classical rock tombs in Lycia. The fact that social and religious life in Myra affected the architecture of the time has illumi-nated important scientific darkness.