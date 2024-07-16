Ancient cheese discovery in Kayseri shows continuity in practices

Ancient cheese discovery in Kayseri shows continuity in practices

KAYSERİ
Ancient cheese discovery in Kayseri shows continuity in practices

Archaeologists have unearthed intriguing details about the daily life in ancient Anatolia, thanks to tablets found in the Kültepe-Kaniş-Karum ruins of Kayseri in Central Türkiye.

These documents dating back 4,000 years, reveal the existence of a unique cheese known as “Kültepe Cheese.”

The head of excavation at the Kültepe-Kaniş-Karum Ruins, Professor Fikri Kulakoğlu, explained that the tablets indicated a specialized cheese that was essential part of life in the region.

“It is understood from the tablets that there was a cheese called ‘Kültepe Cheese’ in the region 4,000 years ago,” he said.

The excavation, which is located on the Kayseri-Sivas highway, is now in its 76th year and is known as “the place where Anatolian history began.”

Kulakoğlu emphasized the historical significance of these findings, stating that they provide a deeper understanding of life in ancient Anatolia.

According to Kulakoğlu, the special nature of this cheese was noted in various documents from the period.

“People took this cheese with them while traveling,” he added. This tradition of carrying cheese and other preserved foods during journeys has continued in the region, which is known today for its “pastırma” (a spiced dry meat).

“People at that time took boxed, sliced and dried meat with them on their journeys. Even today, it is similar to preparing a normal sandwich in today's conditions.”

There is also another interesting by-product: cheese.

“Four thousand years ago there was a cheese called ‘Kaniş Cheese.’ We read from these tablets that they took this with them. Obviously, whatever is in today's geography, we see the same products in a similar way 4 thousand years ago."

The tablets provide insight into agricultural and animal husbandry practices of the time.

“Ancient Anatolia had similar conditions in that period as it does today in terms of agriculture and animal husbandry,” Kulakoğlu explained. “As a matter of fact, perhaps the traditions that came before have continued until today, without interruption. There is a serious continuity.”

“What is special about Kültepe is that we see the names of all kinds of objects that we would not name before in the documents left by Assyrians,” Kulakoğlu concluded.

museum,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

    Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

  2. Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

  3. Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

    Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

  4. EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

    EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

  5. Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning

    Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning
Recommended
Turkish bookshop marks win in copyright fight

Turkish bookshop marks win in copyright fight
Duet of famous chefs in Turkish Cyprus

Duet of famous chefs in Turkish Cyprus
Nigerian king welcomes US handover of two Benin Bronzes

Nigerian king welcomes US handover of two Benin Bronzes
Topkapı Palace exudes distinctive charm at night

Topkapı Palace exudes distinctive charm at night

Italy watchdog probes Armani, Dior over supplier labor issues

Italy watchdog probes Armani, Dior over supplier labor issues
Worlds rarest whale washes up on New Zealand beach

World's rarest whale washes up on New Zealand beach
Scientists confirm a cave on the moon that could be used as shelter

Scientists confirm a cave on the moon that could be used as shelter

WORLD Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

The Greek Cypriot defense minister said on July 17 that plans are in motion to build a major naval base on the east Mediterranean island nation's southern coast capable of hosting large ships from European Union countries and other nations to carry out a variety of missions including humanitarian aid deliveries to the tumultuous Middle East region.  
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿