Ancient bastion now welcomes art lovers

BURSA

A 2,300-year-old bastion in Turkey’s northwestern province of Bursa has been turned into a contemporary art center following a comprehensive restoration process carried out by local authorities.

Known as “Dungeon Gate” in English due to the presence of underground dungeons under the historic walls around it, Zindankapı now welcomes art lovers from all over the country following its reinauguration.

Built during the Bithynia Kingdom in the third century B.C. and is similar to Istanbul’s Yedikule Dungeons, the center hosted an exhibition by artist Deniz Sağdıç, who brought the concept of “zero waste” together with art.

Sağdıç’s exhibition “Cycle,” which she prepared from denims left by their owners after being used, opened with an impressive ceremony attended by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu.

Visiting the gallery with Bursa Mayor Alinur Aktaş, the minister received information from Sağdıç about her works, congratulating the artist for what she has created.

Zindankapı was an important part of Bursa’s city walls, which were built by the Bithynia King Prusias with the suggestion of Carthaginian General Hannibal, who escaped the Romans, underwent various repairs during the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods and were supported by bastions after the conquest of the city by Orhan Gazi.

The historic site also serves as a complex with areas where visitors can have a pleasant time.