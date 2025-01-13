Ancient Balkan tradition ‘Koleda’ comes alive in Thracian city

KIRKLARELİ

The Thracian province of Kırklareli has celebrated the 1,000-year-old Balkan tradition of “Koleda,” believed to drive away evil spirits.

Participants in the Büyükmandıra town of Babaeski district wearing white sheets and painted faces roamed the streets, knocking on windows to startle residents as part of the ancient custom.

This year marked the seventh annual celebration of Koleda in Büyükmandıra, transforming the traditional event into a colorful spectacle.

Held on the coldest nights of winter, Koleda attracts participants from across Thrace. Organized by Büyükmandıra Municipality, the event saw residents donning masks, painting their faces and dressing in white sheets as part of the ritual.

Yusuf İpçeken, who traveled from the western province of Edirne for the event, shared his excitement.

“I came here for Koleda festivites. They say it’s a thousand-year-old Balkan tradition that drives away bad spirits. People believe that by scaring each other and making pumpkin desserts, they ward off the spirits. We knocked on doors, scared those who didn’t prepare pumpkin desserts and had an amazing time.”

Sevgi Meltem Şahan, a first-time participant from the western province of Tekirdağ, attended the event with her children. “We dressed up as per tradtion. I’ve heard about Koleda but never joned before and now I regret not coming earlier. It’s truly a legendary experience,” she remarked.

Another participant, Tuğba Acer, painted her face for the event. “We know it’s about driving away evil spirits during cold winter nights, so we dressed up and scared people for pumpkin dessert.”