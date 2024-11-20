Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival launched

ANKARA

The Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival is set to debut on Dec. 7 in the southeastern Anatolian province of Şırnak, Tan Sağtürk, the director general and artistic director of the State Opera and Ballet (DOB), has announced.

The festival will feature works incorporating local motifs, aiming to provide an enjoyable experience for audiences encountering opera and ballet for the first time.

Speaking at a press conference held on Nov. 18 at the Opera Stage, alongside Deputy Director General Ahmet Volkan Ersoy and the directors of six regional offices, Sağtürk shared the festival details. Before the event, he welcomed the press in the foyer of the Opera Stage and offered a short piano recital to the guests.

Describing the day as historic, Sağtürk emphasized that they were launching a major project together with all regional directors. Highlighting the importance of spreading art to every corner of the country, he noted that DOB had mapped out regions, identifying areas that had been underserved or rarely visited.

"The first Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival begins in Şırnak on Dec. 7. With this festival, we aim to blend Anatolia's rich cultural heritage with universal art forms. During the first year, we will perform 14 shows in five cities: Şırnak, Erzincan, Kırklareli, Ardahan and Hatay. The festival will feature 13 distinct performances, including ballet, musicals, modern dance, children's plays and concerts, bringing joy to art enthusiasts," he said.

Sağtürk highlighted the festival’s focus on children, with plays designed to nurture their love for art from a young age and stimulate their imagination. "We believe that a generation raised with art forms the foundation of a bright future. The festival will also include efforts to discover young talents through activities organized under the slogan 'Talent is Everywhere.' These events will open the doors to an inspiring artistic journey with workshops and educational programs for children and youth."

Stressing that art not only serves as a universal language but also reflects deep-rooted cultural values, Sağtürk described the unique richness that emerges when Anatolia’s layered cultural heritage meets the elegance of opera and ballet.

"This festival is not just an artistic event but a milestone in building new bridges between art and culture. By 2025, we aim to bring this excitement to 18 more cities, spanning from Edirne to Kars and Osmaniye to Manisa. At DOB, we are thrilled to carry the pride we experience at international festivals in Aspendos, Ephesus, Bodrum and Istanbul to every corner of Anatolia," Sağtürk said.

Sağtürk emphasized the transformative power of art in society, saying:

"Art nourishes the soul, preserves culture and strengthens identity. At DOB, we embark on this journey to meet every corner of Anatolia through art. With talent screenings, talks and community engagement initiatives, we plan to leave a lasting impact. The main reason we named this event the first Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival is to ensure its continuation by future directors. Success in our current efforts will serve as motivation for future initiatives, allowing us to discover talents, brighten children’s lives and spread goodwill."

"Proper planning is essential when selecting works. When meeting an audience new to opera and ballet, we strive to ensure their enjoyment. For instance, during the 'Şehr-i Nuh' concert in Şırnak, we will include local children in the performance to blend their voices with ours. Over time, we aim to increase diversity in our repertoire and present even greater works to help audiences understand and embrace us," he added.

'Anatolia loves us'

Responding to journalists’ questions, Sağtürk credited their success to working closely with the Culture and Tourism Ministry. He also mentioned plans to stage performances at archaeological sites as part of the festival.

"In Anatolia, the cradle of civilizations with nine layers of cultural history, we are fortunate to have a general directorate capable of organizing festivals at ancient theaters. As someone whose artistic journey began in Anatolia, I have long followed its cultural fabric, even supporting the establishment of schools in places like Diyarbakır, Elbistan and Mardin before my current role. If DOB understands these regional nuances, it can make well-informed decisions about the works it stages, leading to greater success and public appreciation. Anatolia loves us, and we plan to make the festival free of charge as part of a broader goodwill initiative," Sağtürk explained.

The festival

The festival, running from Dec. 7 to 17, will feature performances such as "Şehr-i Nuh" and "Sihirli Dünya" by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet in Şırnak, "Carmen" and "Hisseli Harikalar Kumpanyası" by the Samsun State Opera and Ballet in Erzincan, and "Folkloroma" and "Barış Ormanı" by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet in Ardahan. Various children’s plays, musical performances and operas will also be staged in Kırklareli and Hatay.