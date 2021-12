Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct

ISTANBUL

The Anatolian Leopard has been captured very clearly for the first time with thermal cameras.

Providing no information about when and where the image was taken, Karadeniz Technical University Department of Wildlife Ecology Professor Şağdan Başkaya said the animal is always in the mountains and never became extinct, and that they obtained evidence that it lived in all regions in Turkey, except the Thrace region.