'Anamorphosis Atatürk' on display at Rahmi Koç Museum

  • October 29 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
An artwork titled “Anamorphosis Atatürk,” made by Czech sculptor Patrik Prosko with the contributions of Temmer Marble, will be on display at the Rahmi M. Koç Museum from Oct. 29.

The artwork, prepared by the combination of 539 pieces from 93 different themes, symbolizes the life and values of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

At a press conference held on Oct. 27, Ali Koç, the deputy chairman of the board of Koç Holding, pointed out that Atatürk also had a special interest in museums.

Turkey is at a very good point in terms of museums. We may have a long way to go, but our current situation is very good. Atatürk gave great importance to this issue in line with his efforts to create a modern society. Therefore, he has a very important role at the point we have reached today,” he said.

“For us, the most precious corner of our museums is the Atatürk section,” he added.

Providing information about the “Atatürk Section” of the Rahmi M. Koç Museum, Koç told the story of the arrival of the artwork “Atatürk Anamorfoz” to the museum.

He said that Temmer Marble company officials had talks with Patriarch Prosko to make a portrait of Atatürk using marble pieces to be exhibited at the fairs they attend, and as a result, the “Anamorphosis Atatürk” work was created based on the objects in Atatürk’s life instead of marble pieces.

Stating that Prosko made research on Atatürk’s life and read “Nutuk” before making the artwork, Koç said that he also visited Atatürk corners in various museums.

Noting that the artist completed the artwork in three months, Koç said: “Each of the pieces in the artwork symbolizes Atatürk’s life and values. It is a very different source of pride and excitement for us that it will meet visitors on Oct. 29. While Atatürk and his friends founded the republic, they were stuck with the idea of our country to be one of the most modern and developed societies in the world. With the republic, they showed what a nation can achieve when united around the same values.”

Temmer Marble Board chairman Rüstem Çetinkaya stated that they exhibited “Anamorphosis Atatürk” for the first time at the 26th Izmir International Natural Stone and Technologies Fair and then at the Marmomacc Marble Fair held in Italy.

He noted that the work attracted great interest in fairs, and it will reach more audiences at the Rahmi M. Koç Museum.

Sculptor Prosko, on the other hand, stated that he barely accepted the project because he did not like working on political identities.

Stating that he decided to make the artwork after getting to know Atatürk and reading his principles, Prosko said he collected objects that touched Atatürk’s life from various antique shops in Istanbul for three days.

Stating that he made an installation about Atatürk by reforming the objects, Prosko said: “There were five important items when choosing objects. First of all, they had to be things that touched Atatürk’s life. The objects had a sharp impression. At the same time, they had to have a certain dimension.”

The work can be seen at the entrance of the Rahmi M. Koç Museum until Dec. 30.

