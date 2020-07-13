Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

  • July 13 2020 09:51:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes on July 12 prolonged the contract of their German center, Tibor Pleiss, for at least two years.

The club said in a statement that Pleiss, who joined Anadolu Efes in 2018, would serve the team until the end of the 2022-23 season.

It added that Pleiss, 30, inked a two-year deal with an option for a third season.

Last season, he averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 28 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague appearances.

Pleiss will play his 10th EuroLeague campaign next season of his career, first taking part in the 2010-11 season with Germany's Brose Bamberg.

He also plays for the German national team.

