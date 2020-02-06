Anadolu Efes pursuing unbroken series in EuroLeague

  • February 06 2020 16:16:47

Anadolu Efes pursuing unbroken series in EuroLeague

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Efes pursuing unbroken series in EuroLeague

Turkey's Anadolu Efes will face Zalgiris Kaunas from Lithuania in a EuroLeague basketball game on Feb. 6

The Istanbul game will be held at Sinan Erdem Dome at 17:30GMT.

Anadolu Efes will seek to crown their winning series with victory over Zalgiris Kaunas as they won the last eight games in the Turkish Airlines-sponsored league.

They won games against Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv, Khimki Moscow Region, Barcelona, Armani Exchange Milan, ASVEL Villeurbanne, Real Madrid, Crvena Zvezda, and CSKA Moscow.

Zalgiris Kaunas are currently sitting 11th with 9/14 win/loss record as they won their last three games -- ALBA Berlin, ASVEL Villeurbanne, and Olympiacos Piraeus.

With 20 wins and 3 defeats, Anadolu Efes is a dominant team in the EuroLeague to lead the standings.

 

ZalgirisKaunas,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Plane skids off runway at airport in Istanbul, kills three

    Plane skids off runway at airport in Istanbul, kills three

  2. Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 34

    Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 34

  3. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  4. Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

    Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

  5. Libya, another problem between Turkey and West

    Libya, another problem between Turkey and West
Recommended
Fenerbahçe beat Zenit for third straight EuroLeague win

Fenerbahçe beat Zenit for third straight EuroLeague win
EuroLeague leader Anadolu Efes beat runner-up CSKA Moscow

EuroLeague leader Anadolu Efes beat runner-up CSKA Moscow
EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes face CSKA Moscow in key game

EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes face CSKA Moscow in key game
Galatasaray hammer Kayserispor for fourth win in row

Galatasaray hammer Kayserispor for fourth win in row
Kansas City wins first Super Bowl title in 50 years

Kansas City wins first Super Bowl title in 50 years
Djokovic edges Thiem in thriller to clinch eighth Australian Open

Djokovic edges Thiem in thriller to clinch eighth Australian Open
WORLD Death toll of assault on Iraqi protesters hits 11

Death toll of assault on Iraqi protesters hits 11

The death toll of assault carried out by supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr against Iraqi protesters in central Iraq province of Najaf rose to 11, said a medical source on Feb. 6.
ECONOMY Energy import bill down more than 4 percent

Energy import bill down more than 4 percent

Turkey’s energy import bill declined by 4.2 percent from 2018 to stand at $41.18 billion in 2019, state-run Anadolu Agency calculated from Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) data.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes pursuing unbroken series in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes pursuing unbroken series in EuroLeague

Turkey's Anadolu Efes will face Zalgiris Kaunas from Lithuania in a EuroLeague basketball game on Feb. 6