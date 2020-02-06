Anadolu Efes pursuing unbroken series in EuroLeague

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Anadolu Efes will face Zalgiris Kaunas from Lithuania in a EuroLeague basketball game on Feb. 6

The Istanbul game will be held at Sinan Erdem Dome at 17:30GMT.

Anadolu Efes will seek to crown their winning series with victory over Zalgiris Kaunas as they won the last eight games in the Turkish Airlines-sponsored league.

They won games against Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv, Khimki Moscow Region, Barcelona, Armani Exchange Milan, ASVEL Villeurbanne, Real Madrid, Crvena Zvezda, and CSKA Moscow.

Zalgiris Kaunas are currently sitting 11th with 9/14 win/loss record as they won their last three games -- ALBA Berlin, ASVEL Villeurbanne, and Olympiacos Piraeus.

With 20 wins and 3 defeats, Anadolu Efes is a dominant team in the EuroLeague to lead the standings.