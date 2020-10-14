Anadolu Efes gets season's first EuroLeague win

  October 14 2020

ISTANBUL
Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes secured their first win in the 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season, beating German team ALBA Berlin 93-72 in a Round 3 game on Oct. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Arena. 

Visitors Anadolu Efes' German center Tibor Pleiss scored 23 points to contribute to the Istanbul team's victory.

Anadolu Efes stars Vasilije Micic and Bryant Dunston racked up 13 points each.

Micic also produced 13 assists.

ALBA Berlin's Swedish guard Marcus Eriksson had 13 points and his teammate Niels Giffey scored 12.

Eriksson and Giffey were the only ALBA Berlin players scoring in double digits.

This season, Anadolu Efes lost to Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg and Turkish rivals Fenerbahçe Beko as the EuroLeague's regular season began this month.

With one win and two losses in the EuroLeague, Anadolu Efes are 13th in the standings, which are led by Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas, who have won all three of their matches so far.

In Round 4, Anadolu Efes will visit Zalgiris Kaunas on Oct. 15.

Tuesday's results:

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade - Zalgiris Kaunas: 69-75

ALBA Berlin - Anadolu Efes: 72-93

Valencia Basket - Barcelona: 66-71

