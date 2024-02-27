AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

GÖKÇE AYTULU - İSTANBUL
AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye has launched a new project that aims to bring together Turkish professionals living internationally.

The Global Turks par Excellence Project, carried out in cooperation with AmCham Türkiye, is implemented under the sponsorship of 20 international companies led by P&G, Meta, Citi, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Borusan CAT and the International Investors Association (YASED).

Ayşegül Dicle Aydın, creator of the Global Turks par Excellence, describes the project with the aim of creating an active and strong network of distinguished Turkish professionals worldwide.

“For the project, we identified 3 thousand Turkish managers working in global units of various companies around the world. We reviewed their CVs then tried to connect with all of them via Linkedin. 1500 people responded to our correspondence,” Aydın told a group of journalists in İstanbul on Feb. 21.

The project team organized a survey involving 1,100 Turkish professionals working in 60 countries, last year. The areas of expertise of those involved in the research include retail, gaming, technology, production, financial services, health, genetics, biotechnology, industrial areas, social impact, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence.

“The research targets to discover the underlying factors driving global Turkish success and undercover the hidden limitations preventing the Turk from climbing the international corporate leader even higher,” Aydın said.

“This research reveals the talent map. It also shows the skills that need to be developed,” AmCham Türkiye Vice President and Citibank Türkiye CEO Emre Karter said.

According to research, Turkish professionals represent high energy, strong motivation, adaptability and a sense of pride. They appear to be hard-working, dedicated and result oriented. 70 percent of respondents under the age of 45 currently work in regional or global corporate roles, while 26 percent have more than 20 years of work experience worldwide.

“Speed of thought, ability to cope with uncertainty and flexibility make Turks stand out compared to their competitors in other countries. Their openness to learning is a plus in their success criteria,” Aydın said.

“The next step is creating an active and strong network of distinguished Turkish leaders around the world,” she added.

Aydın explains that the project goal is to reveal the strong competencies of Turkish managers and to increase the recognition of Turkish managers who have achieved worldwide success.

"We would like to encourage Turkish managers who hold successful positions abroad to teach emerging Turkish talents how to be leaders, to act as mentors and coaches, and to create ‘mentor-mentee’ programs. Thus, paving the way for Turkish managers by breaking the glass ceiling that has existed for many years," she added. 

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Senegal leader announces amnesty bill to end turmoil

Senegal leader announces amnesty bill to end turmoil
LATEST NEWS

  1. Senegal leader announces amnesty bill to end turmoil

    Senegal leader announces amnesty bill to end turmoil

  2. Dutch drug kingpin gets life in prison

    Dutch drug kingpin gets life in prison

  3. AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

    AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

  4. Türkiye takes part in NATO drill off Sicilian coast

    Türkiye takes part in NATO drill off Sicilian coast

  5. Rule-based, predictable policies to continue, says Şimşek

    Rule-based, predictable policies to continue, says Şimşek
Recommended
Rule-based, predictable policies to continue, says Şimşek

Rule-based, predictable policies to continue, says Şimşek
Tractor protests threaten EUs green farming policies

Tractor protests threaten EU's green farming policies
IMF says Argentine austerity should not hurt the poor

IMF says Argentine austerity should not hurt the poor
TAV aims for 100 million passengers this year

TAV aims for 100 million passengers this year
EV makers modify engines for Turkish market for lower tax

EV makers modify engines for Turkish market for lower tax
Commercial property prices rise 98 percent: Official data

Commercial property prices rise 98 percent: Official data
WORLD Senegal leader announces amnesty bill to end turmoil

Senegal leader announces amnesty bill to end turmoil

Senegal's President Macky Sall has proposed a general amnesty bill for political protesters arrested since 2021, as he holds talks to end fresh turmoil over delayed elections.
ECONOMY AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye has launched a new project that aims to bring together Turkish professionals living internationally.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿