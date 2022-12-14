AmCham awards firms for improving Türkiye-US ties

ISTANBUL

The American Business Forum in Türkiye, AmCham Türkiye/ABFT, has awarded the Turkish and U.S. companies that have contributed to the development of Türkiye-U.S. bilateral trade with their business activity.

AmCham Türkiye, which represents 120 U.S. companies with annual investments of more than $60 billion in the Turkish economy, has created employment for 100,000 people since 2004 within the framework of its members’ commercial activities, said forum chair Tankut Turnaoğlu at “I AmChamPion” awards ceremony held in Istanbul on Dec. 12.

Attending the event with a video message, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay pointed out that the relations between the U.S. and Türkiye have improved in every field. “Our commercial relations have reached the level of $31.4 billion. We are moving towards our target of $100 billion trade volume.”

Coca-Cola İçecek Inc., with operations managed from Istanbul and extending to 11 countries, was one of the award winners. The company serves more than 430 million customers with its 30 production facilities and 10,000 employees.

Turkish company RS Research, a clinical-stage biotechnology startup that discovers and develops smart nanomedicines for targeted chemotherapy, received the “Entrepreneur of the Year” award.

On the other hand, RubiBrands, Türkiye’s first e-commerce brand investment company that opened to international marketplaces, won the award in the e-export category.

Meanwhile, U.S.-based DowAksa was honored for its new high-tech investment on an area of 117,000 square meters in the Marmara province of Yalova, which provides value-added exports and 500 new direct employments.

PepsiCo, Inc. also received an award for its project through which around 1,000 farmers were trained on regenerative farming methods.

Ford Otosan was given the Regional Hub Award, while Coca-Cola, Honeywell & Tüpraş, Procter & Gamble, Borusan CAT and Mondelez International were also awarded in the fields of climate, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and contribution to education, respectively.