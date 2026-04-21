Amazon invests another $5 billion in Anthropic

NEW YORK

Amazon has pumped another $5 billion into Anthropic as it ramps up its collaboration with the startup behind Claude artificial intelligence.

The e-commerce and cloud computing colossus noted that the investment builds on $8 billion it had already invested in Anthropic, according to the companies.

Amazon added that it could invest $20 billion more in Anthropic, provided the startup meets certain performance goals.

For its part, Anthropic said it has committed to spending more than $100 billion on Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology to power AI in the coming decade.

"We need to build the infrastructure to keep pace with rapidly growing demand," Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei said in a release.

"Our collaboration with Amazon will allow us to continue advancing AI research while delivering Claude to our customers."

Anthropic said in early April that it had tripled its annualized revenues quarter-on-quarter to over $30 billion, outpacing OpenAI for the first time.

Amodei visited U.S. officials last week at the White House, where they struck a different tone from the dispute that erupted in February, when the AI startup infuriated Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth by insisting its technology should not be used for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons systems.

"We discussed opportunities for collaboration, as well as shared approaches and protocols to address the challenges associated with scaling this technology," a White House spokesperson told AFP.