Amazon invests another $5 billion in Anthropic

Amazon invests another $5 billion in Anthropic

NEW YORK
Amazon invests another $5 billion in Anthropic

Amazon has pumped another $5 billion into Anthropic as it ramps up its collaboration with the startup behind Claude artificial intelligence.

The e-commerce and cloud computing colossus noted that the investment builds on $8 billion it had already invested in Anthropic, according to the companies.

Amazon added that it could invest $20 billion more in Anthropic, provided the startup meets certain performance goals.

For its part, Anthropic said it has committed to spending more than $100 billion on Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology to power AI in the coming decade.

"We need to build the infrastructure to keep pace with rapidly growing demand," Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei said in a release.

"Our collaboration with Amazon will allow us to continue advancing AI research while delivering Claude to our customers."

Anthropic said in early April that it had tripled its annualized revenues quarter-on-quarter to over $30 billion, outpacing OpenAI for the first time.

Amodei visited U.S. officials last week at the White House, where they struck a different tone from the dispute that erupted in February, when the AI startup infuriated Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth by insisting its technology should not be used for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons systems.

"We discussed opportunities for collaboration, as well as shared approaches and protocols to address the challenges associated with scaling this technology," a White House spokesperson told AFP.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

    Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

  2. Trump says Iran violated truce as doubt surrounds peace talks

    Trump says Iran violated truce as doubt surrounds peace talks

  3. Storm in a cup!

    Storm in a cup!

  4. EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

    EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

  5. CHP leader blasts school security failures after shootings

    CHP leader blasts school security failures after shootings
Recommended
EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch
Rebound expected in home sales to foreign buyers: Survey

Rebound expected in home sales to foreign buyers: Survey
UK unemployment unexpectedly fell ahead of Mideast war

UK unemployment unexpectedly fell ahead of Mideast war
Oil and stocks steady as US-Iran truce expiry looms

Oil and stocks steady as US-Iran truce expiry looms
Manufacturing capacity utilization rate at 73.8 percent in April

Manufacturing capacity utilization rate at 73.8 percent in April
Türkiye sees major opportunities as a ‘safe haven’: VP Cevdet Yılmaz

Türkiye sees major opportunities as a ‘safe haven’: VP Cevdet Yılmaz
WORLD Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

Ukraine has repaired the damaged Druzhba pipeline that carries Russian oil to Europe and is ready to resume supplies — unblocking what Kiev hopes was the last hurdle to securing tens of billions of euros in support from Brussels.

ECONOMY EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

The European Union said Tuesday that it was considering importing more jet fuel from the US and requiring member states to hold minimum reserves as the Middle East war squeezes supplies.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿