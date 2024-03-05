Allegation of exam cheating with AI stirs debate

Allegation of exam cheating with AI stirs debate

MELİKE ÇALKAP - ISTANBUL
Allegation of exam cheating with AI stirs debate

The claim that a senior law student at a private university in Istanbul used artificial intelligence to cheat in his exam was detected by asking an artificial intelligence application has caused controversy.

Abdullah Alpaslan, a 21-year-old, is a senior student at Istanbul Bilgi University. He faced a disciplinary penalty for allegedly cheating on an exam in the spring semester in 2023.

He was alleged to have cheated by using ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence application, in a later online exam for the same course.

Alparslan, who brought the trial to court, said that he thought he would be able to attend school again after the court issued a stay of execution, and that he had paid the annual tuition fee in advance.

"The university administration asked the artificial intelligence to check my exam paper and asked, 'Did you write this?' and it said, 'Yes, I did.' So they say they proved that I cheated based on this,” Alpaslan had said in his objection in court.

After the school appealed to the court, he learned that his eligibility had been suspended and that he would not be able to get his money back.

The student, who described this financially difficult process on his social media account, received millions of views and thousands of comments.

"This will be my last message as a note to both my family and my country. I have thoughts of suicide in my mind,” he said in his post.

Professor Dr. Ege Yazgan, the vice-rector of Istanbul Bilgi University, stated that the reason the student got such a harsh penalty is because he had previously committed the same disciplinary offense.

The vice-rector also mentioned that they would refund the money the student had paid.

"The student will be able to continue his education at our school once his suspension is over, as he is still officially a student," he said.

Professor Dr. Zülfikar Kaan Deniz from Ankara University said that it does not make much sense to determine the method of cheating just by asking an application.

"At this point, the same question should be posed to other AI tools, including ChatGPT," he added.

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

    Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

  2. Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

    Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

  3. Above-normal temperatures for March-May due to El Nino: UN

    Above-normal temperatures for March-May due to El Nino: UN

  4. Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

    Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

  5. Diplomatic push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire intensifies

    Diplomatic push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire intensifies
Recommended
Kuşadası Port hosts arrival of massive new cruise ship

Kuşadası Port hosts arrival of massive new cruise ship
Istanbul districts see varying prices in meat: Report

Istanbul districts see varying prices in meat: Report
Thousands run in International Runtalya Marathon

Thousands run in International Runtalya Marathon
Turkish university decides to go carbon neutral by 2050

Turkish university decides to go 'carbon neutral' by 2050
Murder of Turkish citizen in Cambodia sparks repatriation hurdle

Murder of Turkish citizen in Cambodia sparks repatriation hurdle
New touristic eastern trains set for departure in April

New touristic eastern trains set for departure in April
WORLD Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

Iran executed a "staggering" total of at least 834 people last year, the highest number since 2015 as capital punishment surged in the Islamic republic, two rights groups said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

Some 39 Turkish defense companies are attending the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) this year, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿