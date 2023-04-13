All basins in the grip of drought in Türkiye

ANKARA
Droughts of different intensities are observed in all basins in Türkiye, an Agriculture and Forestry Ministry official has said.

Speaking at the meeting on Drought Management Plans in the eastern Black Sea, Meriç, Ergene and Marmara Basins, Afire Sever, general director of Water Management, warned that meteorological droughts of varying severity are observed in all basins around the country in terms of soil water storage.

Sever pointed out that 49 percent of the total population and 78 percent of irrigated agricultural areas will face the risk of water deficit in 2030 unless necessary measures are taken for the protection and efficient use of water resources.

Even if measures are taken, in some basins water deficit is expected to occur after several years.

In this context, it is aimed to determine the effects of drought on agriculture, drinking water, industry, ecosystem and tourism, to modernize irrigation systems, evaluate alternative water resources and to increase irrigation efficiency by conducting drought analyses and determining current and future water potential in basins.

Meanwhile, after the ongoing precipitation in Istanbul, the water levels of the dams rose above 40 percent again after five months.

Previously on March 22, the water levels were at 36.89 percent.

