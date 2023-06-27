All 81 provinces to undergo urban transformation: Ministry

ANKARA

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has recently launched an effort with the goal of transforming 2 million homes in all 81 cities, with an annual target of 400,000 homes over a five-year period, with a focus on risky areas in 59 provinces and reserve building zones in 65 provinces.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry continues its urban transformation works in line with the objectives of preparing the country for disasters. Within the scope of the works, Minister Mehmet Özhaseki stated that they are working to realize the transformation in Türkiye completely and renew the building stock.

“We are aware that our country is under the risk of disasters such as earthquakes. With the vision put forward by our President Erdoğan, we are renewing the unhealthy building stock in all 81 provinces. To date, we have completed the construction of 2,044,964 independent units within the scope of urban transformation works. We will continue our urban transformation works until we prepare all of our cities against disasters, especially earthquakes.”

The Ministry has also shared a statement saying that a total of 1,918,855 independent units were included in the scope of urban transformation in high risk areas, reserve building areas and risky buildings, and 977,874 independent units were demolished. In addition to this, the construction of 68,551 independent units and the project works of 220,589 independent units are ongoing.

Regarding the urban transformation works in risky areas in 59 provinces, reserve building areas determined in 65 provinces and risky buildings all around the country, the Ministry stated that in total, 39.8 billion Turkish liras have provided for urban transformation practices such as rental assistance, interest support, expropriation expenses, project works and construction activities. In addition, rent support amounting to 8.5 billion liras has been provided.

In the meantime, by prioritizing the houses that are found to be especially dangerous in terms of ground conditions, the works to make the country ready for disasters are accelerated and the Ministry aims to transform more than 2 million houses, with retrofitting 400,000 houses every year over a five-year period.