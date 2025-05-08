Alicia Vikander returns to stage after 17 years

LONDON

Actress Alicia Vikander was seen on screen in the past decade, thanks to performances in films such as “Tomb Raider,” “Ex Machina” and her Oscar-winning role in “The Danish Girl.”

But the Swedish actress hasn't appeared in the theater for 17 years. She will star in a new West End production of Ibsen's “The Lady from the Sea,” which will also be her U.K. theater debut.

Speaking to BBC News, Vikander, 36, said she was "thrilled" to be returning to the stage, but added it was a "daunting thing to do... it's my first time on stage as an adult."

The production will play at London's Bridge Theater for eight weeks from Sept. 10, organizers announced on May 7.

"I grew up being at the theater a lot, my mother [Maria Fahl] was a stage actress, and I think even when I was dreaming of becoming an actress myself, being on stage was the journey that I kind of visualised," Vikander said, adding, "Back in Sweden, where I'm from, if you're an actor then really what you are is on stage. And you're lucky to maybe have a TV show or film every couple of years, because that's how small the industry is in Sweden.

"So I think that's what I always saw in front of me. And then life happened, and throughout the years theatre has always been something I've been waiting for and thinking 'it will happen'."

The play has been adapted and directed by Simon Stone, and will also star The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln. Vikander will play lead character Ellida, the sea-loving daughter of a lighthouse-keeper.